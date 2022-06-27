Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 281,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,424,271. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.