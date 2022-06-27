Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,527. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.74.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

