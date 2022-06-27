Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

