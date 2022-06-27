Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $80.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.