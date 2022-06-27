Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

NYSE COF traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $109.71. 18,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,921. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

