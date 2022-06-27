Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.48

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $16.36 billion and approximately $744.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00094788 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00270166 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

