Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $240.14 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.