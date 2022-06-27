Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.