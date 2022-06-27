Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.94 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $172.02 million and $11.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00178433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,964,452,931 coins and its circulating supply is 5,175,074,773 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.