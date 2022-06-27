Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 435.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

