Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

