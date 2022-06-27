Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

