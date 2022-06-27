Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 806,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,734,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

