Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,349,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

