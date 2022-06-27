Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,474 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coupang by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

CPNG stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.80. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

