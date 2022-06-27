Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

