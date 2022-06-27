Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $198.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

