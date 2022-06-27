CD Private Equity Fund III (CD3) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.
