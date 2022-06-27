CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.62 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $184.62 million and approximately $47.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,892.65 or 0.99989611 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

