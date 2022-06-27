Celer Network (CELR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.49 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $119.83 million and $17.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,056,599,478 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

