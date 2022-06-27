Celo (CELO) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $423.88 million and $38.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00143273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00075406 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014503 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

