Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $970.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 970 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 960 ($11.76), with a volume of 155509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($11.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £283.06 million and a P/E ratio of 33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 827.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 800.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Dickson acquired 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.70 ($12,236.28).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

