Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.21.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 119,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

