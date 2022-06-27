Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.