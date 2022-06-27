Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $38.16

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $40.07. Chewy shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 56,639 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

