China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

