CIBC Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

TSE D.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.88. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$911.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper bought 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at C$191,261,879. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 169,100 shares of company stock worth $3,837,094.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

