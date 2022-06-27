CIBC Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$14.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.42. 261,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,122. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.92. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.16.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

