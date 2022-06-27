CIBC Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$14.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.42. 261,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,122. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.92. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.16.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (Get Rating)
