CIBC Trims Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price to C$22.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,677. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.48 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

