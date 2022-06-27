CIBC Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$32.75

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$34.50 to C$32.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.22.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$27.60. 211,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,778. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$26.32 and a 52-week high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

