Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.92. 21,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,980. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

