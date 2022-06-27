Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 5.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 75,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,688,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 684,780 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

