Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,784 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759,449. The firm has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

