Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.03. 13,169,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.