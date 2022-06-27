Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. 10,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

