Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.