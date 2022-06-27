Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.12. 8,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,077. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.