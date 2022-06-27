Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,559. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

