Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,011. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

