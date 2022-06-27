Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.39. 19,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

