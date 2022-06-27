Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.