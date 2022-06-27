Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $294.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.