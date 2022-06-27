Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 48,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,793. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.