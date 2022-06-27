Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 155 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.11. 247,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,106. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

