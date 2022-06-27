Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $183.21. 90,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 180.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

