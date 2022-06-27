Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $213,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.56 on Monday, hitting $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 240,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.