Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,751 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,052. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

