Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,286. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

