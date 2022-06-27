Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,955,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $244.69. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,455. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

