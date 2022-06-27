Contrasting Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 253.23 -$43.51 million ($3.29) -1.66 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -102.23% -69.38% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.23%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Adynxx.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Adynxx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

